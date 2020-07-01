PaPreps - Two schools following Pigford

Two schools following Pigford
Archbishop Wood wide receiver Cardel Pigford has garnered attention from two schools at the next level early on. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I’ve been going to spe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news