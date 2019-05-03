Trio of visits ahead for Kimmel
Archbishop Carroll linebacker Richard Kimmel has plans to hit the visit trail with three schools in mind. How did the high school football season go overall?“Our season went pretty well overall, bu...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news