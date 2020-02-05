Trio of DI schools after Lain
Marple Newtown offensive lineman Ryan Lain has garnered attention from a trio of Division I colleges on the recruiting front.How did the high school football season go overall?“Our season went well...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news