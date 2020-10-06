Trainor is trying to be the best teammate he can be
Octorara running back Mike Trainor has worked hard on being an ideal teammate and helping those around him. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“The season has been going ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news