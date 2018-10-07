Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!



See our game by game predictions now!

Bedford vs. Richland

Blue Mountain vs. North Schuylkill

Clairton vs. West Greene

Clearfield vs. Bald Eagle Area

Conneaut Area vs. Grove City

Derry vs. Yough

Downingtown East vs. Downingtown West

Fort LeBoeuf vs. Oil City

Freedom vs. Emmaus

Harrisburg vs. Chambersburg

Jim Thorpe vs. Pottsville

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco

Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley

Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest

McGuffey vs. Charleroi

Milton Hershey vs. Palmyra

Mohawk Area vs. Burgettstown

Northern York vs. Shippensburg

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Saucon Valley

State College vs. Central Dauphin

Valley View vs. Dallas

Washington vs. Bethlehem Center

Wellsboro vs. Canton

West Catholic vs. Conwell-Egan Catholic

Williams Valley vs. Upper Dauphin Area

Wilmington Area vs. Sharpsville

See our game by game predictions now!