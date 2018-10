Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!



See our game by game predictions now!

Archbishop Ryan vs. St. Joseph's Prep

Bald Eagle Area vs. Bellefonte

Beaver vs. Blackhawk

Bellwood-Antis vs. Southern Huntingdon County

Cardinal O'Hara vs. Conwell-Egan Catholic

Central York vs. William Penn

Clairton vs. Jeannette

Dallas vs. Lake-Lehman

Downingtown East vs. Coatesville

Everett vs. Claysburg-Kimmel

Franklin Regional vs. Penn-Trafford

Germantown Academy vs. Episcopal Academy

McGuffey vs. Washington

McKeesport vs. Gateway

North Penn-Mansfield vs. Wellsboro

North Schuylkill vs. Pottsville

Palmyra vs. Middletown

Parkland vs. Emmaus

Penn Wood vs. Academy Park

Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny

Richland vs. Chestnut Ridge

Scranton Prep vs. Western Wayne

Shady Side Academy vs. Avonworth

Southern Columbia Area vs. Danville

St. Elizabeth vs. Academy of the New Church

Steel Valley vs. South Side

Susquehanna Township vs. Bishop McDevitt

Upper Darby vs. Garnet Valley

