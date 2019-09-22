2019 Pennsylvania High School Football Rankings - Week Five
See what teams are included in our updated high school football rankings by class now!
Class 6A
1 .) Pine-Richland 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 1-2 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Manheim Township 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Downingtown West 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) State College 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Harrisburg 4-1 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) La Salle College 4-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Coatesville 3-1 (Previous: # 8 )
9 .) North Allegheny 5-0 (Previous: # 9 )
10 .) Wilson 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )
-----
Class 5A
1 .) Warwick 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )
2 .) Peters Township 4-0 (Previous: # 7 )
3 .) Archbishop Wood 4-1 (Previous: # 1 )
4 .) East Stroudsburg South 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )
5 .) Cocalico 4-1 (Previous: # 2 )
6 .) Oil City 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
7 .) Marple Newtown 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
8 .) Southern Lehigh 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
9 .) Penn-Trafford 4-1 (Previous: # 5 )
10 .) Shippensburg 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
-----
Class 4A
1 .) Berwick 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Thomas Jefferson 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )
3 .) Valley View 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )
4 .) Clearfield 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )
5 .) Cathedral Prep 3-2 (Previous: # 2 )
6 .) Dallas 5-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Lampeter-Strasburg 5-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Bethlehem Catholic 3-2 (Previous: # 8 )
9 .) Benjamin Franklin 4-0 (Previous: # 9 )
10 .) South Fayette 4-1 (Previous: # 10 )
-----
Class 3A
1 .) Aliquippa 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Grove City 5-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Middletown 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Wyomissing 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Jim Thorpe 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Wyoming Area 5-0 (Previous: # 6 )
7 .) Montoursville 5-0 (Previous: # 7 )
8 .) Central Valley 5-0 (Previous: # 8 )
9 .) Tamaqua 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )
10 .) Neumann-Goretti 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
-----
Class 2A
1 .) Southern Columbia 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Ligonier Valley 5-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Clarion Area 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Wilmington 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Avonworth 5-0 (Previous: # 7 )
6 .) Chestnut Ridge 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )
7 .) Washington 5-0 (Previous: # 6 )
8 .) Berlin Brothersvalley 5-0 (Previous: # 8 )
9 .) Richland 5-0 (Previous: # 9 )
10 .) Freedom Area 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
-----
Class 1A
1 .) Jeannette 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2 .) Williams Valley 5-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3 .) Old Forge 4-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4 .) Coudersport 4-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5 .) Tussey Mountain 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6 .) Maplewood 5-0 (Previous: # 8 )
7 .) Portage 4-1 (Previous: # 9 )
8 .) Sto-Rox 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )
9 .) Smethport 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
10 .) Canton 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )
-----
