See what teams are included in our updated high school football rankings by class now!



Class 6A

1 .) Pine-Richland 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) St. Joseph’s Prep 1-2 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Manheim Township 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Downingtown West 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) State College 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Harrisburg 4-1 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) La Salle College 4-0 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Coatesville 3-1 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) North Allegheny 5-0 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) Wilson 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )

-----

Class 5A

1 .) Warwick 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )

2 .) Peters Township 4-0 (Previous: # 7 )

3 .) Archbishop Wood 4-1 (Previous: # 1 )

4 .) East Stroudsburg South 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )

5 .) Cocalico 4-1 (Previous: # 2 )

6 .) Oil City 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

7 .) Marple Newtown 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

8 .) Southern Lehigh 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

9 .) Penn-Trafford 4-1 (Previous: # 5 )

10 .) Shippensburg 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

-----

Class 4A

1 .) Berwick 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Thomas Jefferson 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )

3 .) Valley View 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )

4 .) Clearfield 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )

5 .) Cathedral Prep 3-2 (Previous: # 2 )

6 .) Dallas 5-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Lampeter-Strasburg 5-0 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Bethlehem Catholic 3-2 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Benjamin Franklin 4-0 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) South Fayette 4-1 (Previous: # 10 )

-----

Class 3A

1 .) Aliquippa 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Grove City 5-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Middletown 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Wyomissing 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Jim Thorpe 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Wyoming Area 5-0 (Previous: # 6 )

7 .) Montoursville 5-0 (Previous: # 7 )

8 .) Central Valley 5-0 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Tamaqua 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )

10 .) Neumann-Goretti 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

-----

Class 2A

1 .) Southern Columbia 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Ligonier Valley 5-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Clarion Area 5-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Wilmington 5-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Avonworth 5-0 (Previous: # 7 )

6 .) Chestnut Ridge 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )

7 .) Washington 5-0 (Previous: # 6 )

8 .) Berlin Brothersvalley 5-0 (Previous: # 8 )

9 .) Richland 5-0 (Previous: # 9 )

10 .) Freedom Area 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

-----

Class 1A

1 .) Jeannette 5-0 (Previous: # 1 )

2 .) Williams Valley 5-0 (Previous: # 2 )

3 .) Old Forge 4-0 (Previous: # 3 )

4 .) Coudersport 4-0 (Previous: # 4 )

5 .) Tussey Mountain 5-0 (Previous: # 5 )

6 .) Maplewood 5-0 (Previous: # 8 )

7 .) Portage 4-1 (Previous: # 9 )

8 .) Sto-Rox 5-0 (Previous: # 10 )

9 .) Smethport 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

10 .) Canton 5-0 (Previous: # Not Rated )

-----