Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!



See our game by game predictions now!

Abraham Lincoln vs. Boys' Latin Charter

Academy of the New Church vs. Jenkintown

Aliquippa vs. Beaver Falls

Athens vs. Canton

Berks Catholic vs. Malvern Prep

Bishop McDevitt vs. MBPC

Bishop Shanahan vs. Downingtown East

Bloomsburg vs. South Williamsport

Blue Mountain vs. Tamaqua

Burgettstown vs. South Side

Cardinal O'Hara vs. Archbishop Carroll

Chambersburg vs. State College

Cheltenham vs. Quakertown

Cocalico vs. Manheim Township

Conneaut vs. Wilmington Area

Council Rock South vs. Abington

Delone Catholic vs. Littlestown

Elizabethtown vs. Manheim Central

Grove City vs. Slippery Rock

Imani Christian Academy vs. Greensburg Central Catholic

Marple Newtown vs. Springfield

Martinsburg vs. Academy Park

McGuffey vs. Bethlehem Center

North Catholic vs. Derry

North Schuylkill vs. Mount Carmel

Northern Lehigh vs. Saucon Valley

Otto-Eldred/Oswayo Valley vs. Smethport

Penn Cambria vs. Westmont Hilltop

Pine-Richland vs. Norwin

Portage vs. Shade

Pottsgrove vs. Pottstown

Radnor vs. Haverford

Ridgway/Johnsonburg vs. Brockway

SCHA vs. Archbishop Ryan

Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley

Southern Columbia Area vs. Central Columbia

Tyrone vs. Bellefonte

West Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair

William Allen vs. East Stroudsburg South

Wyoming Valley West vs. Dallas

See our game by game predictions now!