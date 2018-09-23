Pa Preps takes a look at some of the top games to watch on the football field next weekend!



See our game by game predictions now!

Armstrong vs. Penn Hills

Bellefonte vs. Clearfield

Bermudian Springs vs. York Catholic

Blackhawk vs. South Fayette

Boys' Latin Charter vs. Jules E. Mastbaum Vo-Tech

Central Catholic vs. Pine-Richland

Charleroi vs. Bethlehem Center

Chartiers Valley vs. Baldwin

Clarion-Limestone vs. Otto-Eldred/Oswayo Valley

Conneaut Area vs. Sharon

Derry vs. Elizabeth Forward

Downingtown East vs. East

Fort LeBoeuf vs. General McLane

Garnet Valley vs. Springfield

Harrisburg vs. Central Dauphin

Homer-Center vs. Northern Cambria

Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona

Manheim Central vs. Cocalico

Muncy vs. Canton

North Hills vs. Gateway

North Penn vs. Council Rock South

North Pocono vs. Scranton Prep

North Schuylkill vs. Jim Thorpe

Northampton vs. East Stroudsburg South

Palisades vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond

Pope John Paul II vs. Pottsgrove

Radnor vs. Strath Haven

Redbank Valley vs. Smethport

Saucon Valley vs. Bangor

Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny

Shade vs. Conemaugh Township

Southern Columbia Area vs. South Williamsport

Steelton-Highspire vs. Palmyra

Tamaqua vs. Pottsville

Tri-Valley vs. Halifax

Tyrone vs. Bald Eagle Area

Upper Darby vs. Martin Luther King

Upper Dublin vs. Cheltenham

Valley View vs. Berwick

Warwick vs. Cedar Crest

Wellsboro vs. Athens

West Perry vs. Northern York

Wyoming Area vs. Lake-Lehman

See our game by game predictions now!