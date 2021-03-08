PaPreps - Top Returning Defensive Football Players - Inter-County

PA Preps names the top returning players for this conference for the 2021 season now!

Aaron Day Tussey Mountain

Alex Brantner Williamsburg

Andrew McMonagle Williamsburg

Andrew Ross Juniata Valley

Ben Carolus Juniata Valley

Billy Bumbarger West Branch

Bradley Buchart Northern Bedford County

Braylan Knable Mount Union

Britton Spangle Glendale

Brock Smeal Glendale

Caleb Bickle Moshannon Valley

Chad Weist Tussey Mountain

Cole Claycomb Claysburg-Kimmel

Connor Williams Moshannon Valley

Cooper Guyer Bellwood-Antis

Cooper Kapinski Northern Bedford County

Cooper Keen Bellwood-Antis

Dakota Fetterolf West Branch

Dakota Korzec Northern Bedford County

David Honan Moshannon Valley

Dawson Booher Southern Huntingdon County

Dayvon Wilson Mount Union

Derek Browne West Branch

Dominic Caracciolo Bellwood-Antis

Dylan Hartman Williamsburg

Ethan Cavalet Glendale

Gaven Ridgway Bellwood-Antis

Jacob Ball Moshannon Valley

Jacob Rodkey Juniata Valley

Jaden Yochum Tussey Mountain

Jake Johson Juniata Valley

Jayce Rand Juniata Valley

Jayven Ritchey Tussey Mountain

Jonathan Bouch Juniata Valley

Kainen Baker Northern Bedford County

Kainen Brown Northern Bedford County

Kendrel Marino Southern Huntingdon County

Lambert Palmer Williamsburg

Levi Knuth Moshannon Valley

Logan Cree Glendale

Mason Detterline Northern Bedford County

Nate Myers Southern Huntingdon County

Nevin Hinkel Tussey Mountain

Nick Morningstar Juniata Valley

Nikolaus Smeal Moshannon Valley

Owen Graham West Branch

Pressten Imler Claysburg-Kimmel

Remington Bowser Northern Bedford County

Robbie Brantner Williamsburg

Sam Shipley Moshannon Valley

Sean Mallon Bellwood-Antis

Suds Dubler Glendale

Tanner Kephart Moshannon Valley

Tyler Biggans West Branch

Xavier Peck Mount Union

Zeke Barr Claysburg-Kimmel

Zeke Dubler Glendale

