Who are the top in-state baseball players within the Class of 2020? PA Preps answers that question now!
Release Dates:
Rankings 21-25 - 3/12
Rankings 16-20 - 3/13
Rankings 11-15 - 3/14
Rankings 6-10 - 3/15
Rankings 1-5 - 3/16
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
--------------------------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Juniors (Class of 2019)
Top Pitchers - 3/17
Top Catchers - 3/12
Top First Basemen - 3/13
Top Second Basemen - 3/14
Top Shortstops - 3/16
Top Third Basemen - 3/15
Player Rankings by Class
Top Seniors (Class of 2018)
Top Sophomores (Class of 2020)