Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-16 06:00:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Top 50 Baseball Players in 2020 (1-5)

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Who are the top in-state baseball players within the Class of 2020? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 21-25 - 3/12

Rankings 16-20 - 3/13

Rankings 11-15 - 3/14

Rankings 6-10 - 3/15

Rankings 1-5 - 3/16

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------------------------------------

Li6gk8uwxmwmeyebr6jk

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Juniors (Class of 2019)

Top Pitchers - 3/17

Top Catchers - 3/12

Top First Basemen - 3/13

Top Second Basemen - 3/14

Top Shortstops - 3/16

Top Third Basemen - 3/15

Player Rankings by Class

Top 50 in 2018

Top 50 in 2019

Top 50 in 2020

Top Seniors (Class of 2018)

Top Pitchers

Top Catchers

Top First Basemen

Top Second Basemen

Top Shortstops

Top Third Basemen

Top Outfielders

Top Utility Players

2018 Top Player Database

Top Sophomores (Class of 2020)

Top Pitchers

Top First Basemen

Top Second Basemen

Top Shortstops

Top Third Basemen

Top Catchers

Top Outfielders

Top Utils

2020 Top Player Database

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}