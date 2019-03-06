Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 96-100 - 3/4

Rankings 91-95 - 3/5

Rankings 86-90 - 3/6

Rankings 81-85 - 3/7

Rankings 76-80 - 3/8

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------