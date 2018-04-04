Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2019? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 71-75 - 4/2

Rankings 66-70 - 4/3

Rankings 61-65 - 4/4

Rankings 56-60 - 4/5

Rankings 51-55- 4/6

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------------------------------------