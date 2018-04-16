Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2019? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 21-25 - 4/16

Rankings 16-20 - 4/17

Rankings 11-15 - 4/18

Rankings 6-10 - 4/19

Rankings 1-5- 4/20

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------------------------------------