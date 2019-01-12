Who are the top in-state baseball players within the Class of 2020? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 66-70 - 1/9

Rankings 61-65 - 1/10

Rankings 56-60 - 1/11

Rankings 51-55 - 1/12

Rankings 46-50 - 1/13

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

-----------------