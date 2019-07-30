Thorpe adding more speed to his game
Avonworth defensive back Kyros Thorpe has focused on becoming faster this off-season and feels his hard work will show this fall. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“We ha...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news