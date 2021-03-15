Tecza setting the bar high in 2021
If his team is willing to put the time in this off-season, Mt. Lebanon safety Alex Tecza believes that the 2021 campaign could be one to remember for quite some time. How did the high school footba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news