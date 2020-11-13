Syam gives credit to his line
Avonworth running back Ian Syam feels that a lot of his success carrying the football has to do with the linemen in front of him blocking.Have you been pleased with how you have played this season?...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news