News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Stump knows team can keep working

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Thomas Jefferson quarterback Shane Stump has high hopes for the fall and knows that his talented team can continue improving as the season wears on. How has everything with the football season been...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}