News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Strong academics paying off for Adubofour

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Prestigious academic programs continue to recruit The Haverford School defensive end Kwaku Adubofour as of late. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“The season started of...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}