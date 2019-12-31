News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Strength and speed the focus for Mencia

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

Waynesboro running back Aidan Mencia excelled in 2019 but is confident he can achieve more going forward on the gridiron. How did the high school football season go overall?“It went very good.”What...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}