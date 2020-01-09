News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Stoltzfus has high hopes for next season

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
Publisher
@PAPrepsRivals

Lampeter-Strasburg wide receiver Austin Stoltzfus believes his team can achieve big things heading into the 2020 season and it shows with his lofty goals. How did the high school football season go...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}