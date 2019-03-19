Spencer focused on football and lax
The Haverford School wide receiver Jake Spencer has continued to work on improving his skills over the winter in football and lacrosse. How did the high school football season go overall?“With a fi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news