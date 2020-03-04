Speed the focus for Maddocks
Fleetwood safety Owen Maddocks is working to take his game to another level this off-season with the focus being on his speed.How did the high school football season go overall?“The football season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news