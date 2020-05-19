Sollenberger considering multiple sports
Chambersburg athlete Carter Sollenberger is considering his options both in football and basketball when it comes to college athletics. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news