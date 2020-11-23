Small working for a chance in college
Berks Catholic safety Justin Small has garnered early recruiting interest but is hungry to take that attention to another level.How did the football season go overall? “Pretty good. I just wished w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news