News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Sidler considering baseball and football in college

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Danville tight end Colton Sidler is weighing his college options in both football and baseball at the next level.How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Everything has been g...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}