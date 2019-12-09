Sapp already getting to work
East Stroudsburg wide receiver Christian Sapp may be busy with basketball this winter but that won't stop him from working in the off-season. How did the high school football season go overall?“Our...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news