Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Sabol remaining busy in the off-season

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

The football season may be over but that is not stopping Richland running back Lucas Sabol from working to improve over the winter. How did the high school football season go overall?“Fantastic. A ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}