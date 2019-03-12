Rosano working to take his game to another level
Downingtown West safety Alex Rosano excelled last fall on the football field but is working to do even more heading into 2019. How did the high school football season go overall? “It went great. My...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news