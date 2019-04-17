Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Redden has two visits ahead

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Malvern Prep offensive tackle Will Redden is working hard to get a better feel for colleges and is working to see two more schools shortly. How did the high school football season go overall?“Overa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}