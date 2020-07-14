PaPreps - Recruiting picking up for Moyers

Recruiting picking up for Moyers
Lewisburg running back Max Moyers has seen the recruiting process go to another level as coaches continue to evaluate his skillset. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“As ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news