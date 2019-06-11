Ray Holmes improving on speed and footwork
Serra Catholic running back Ray Holmes has been able to make strides this off-season on his speed and footwork thus far. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I ran track in...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news