Queen talks his dream school
Norwin defensive back Tanner Queen has one school that he has dreamt of playing at for some time. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“We've been doing a lot more of condit...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news