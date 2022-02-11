Q&A with South Fayette defensive back Nate Deanes
PA Preps caught up with South Fayette defensive back Nate Deanes in this article now!How did the high school football season go overall?“We started off strong, didn’t end how we would’ve hoped but ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news