Q&A with Penn Trafford wide receiver Cade Yacamelli
PA Preps caught up with Penn Trafford wide receiver Cade Yacamelli in this article now!What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“A lot of sprinting, lifting, and footwork, and p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news