Q&A with Mifflinburg wide receiver Landen Murray

Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2027? PA Preps answers that question now!
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
PA Preps names the top returning players for this conference for the 2025 season now!
Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football now!
Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2027? PA Preps answers that question now!
Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2027? PA Preps answers that question now!
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
PA Preps names the top returning players for this conference for the 2025 season now!