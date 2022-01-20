Q&A with Meadville tight end Brady Walker
PA Preps caught up with Meadville tight end Brady Walker in this article now!How did the high school football season go overall?“Overall my team had a great season winning a District 10 title. We o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news