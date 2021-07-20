Q&A with Ligonier Valley athlete Miles Higgins
PA Preps caught up with Ligonier Valley athlete Miles Higgins in this article now!What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“We work out 4-5 days a week as a team to get stronger...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news