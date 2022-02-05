Q&A with Lakeland offensive center Jon Clauss-Walton
PA Preps caught up with Lakeland offensive center Jon Clauss-Walton in this article now!How did the high school football season go overall?“I think the season went well. We didn't get the goal we w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news