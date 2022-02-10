Q&A with Jersey Shore running back Elijah Jordan
PA Preps caught up with Jersey Shore running back Elijah Jordan in this article now!How did the high school football season go overall?“The team did well, we made it to the semis.”What are your pla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news