Q&A with Freeport right tackle Wade Potocnak

Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2025?
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2028? PA Preps answers that question now!
PA Preps caught up with Hollidaysburg outside linebacker Josh Banks in this article now!
Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
Who are the top in-state track athletes within the Class of 2026? PA Preps answers that question now!
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2025?
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2028? PA Preps answers that question now!