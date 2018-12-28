Pennsylvania's Top Girls' Centers in 2022
Who are the top girls' basketball players within the Class of 2022? PaPreps resolves that question now!
SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!
--------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Freshmen (Class of 2022)
Top Point Guards - 12/24
Top Wing Guards -12/25
Top Wing Forwards - 12/26
Top Power Forwards - 12/27
Top Centers - 12/28
Top Seniors (Class of 2019)
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)