What individual performers dominated last night on the gridiron? PA Preps dives in and answers that now!



Players Included/Stats

Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley 285 yards receiving

Trystin Sulich, Carlisle 205 yards rushing and three touchdowns

John Caldwell, Ligonier Valley 402 yards passing

Denny Robinson, Rochester 221 yards passing

