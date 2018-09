What individual performers dominated last night on the gridiron? PA Preps dives in and answers that now!



Players Included/Stats

Derek Johncour Avonworth 252 yards passing

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Jake Botkin South Side Beaver 220 yards rushing

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Johnny Crise Highlands 301 yards receiving

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Nazir Burnett Bishop McDevitt 258 yards receiving and three scores

Subscribers: Click here to our entire top performer list from last night now!

-------------------------------