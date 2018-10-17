Pennsylvania's Top First Basemen in 2019
Who are the elite baseball players within the Class of 2019? PaPreps resolves that question now!
SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Seniors (Class of 2019)
Top Pitchers - 10/16
Top Catchers - 10/21
Top First Basemen - 10/17
Top Second Basemen - 10/18
Top Third Basemen - 10/19
Database - 10/21
Top Sophomores (Class of 2021)
Top Juniors (Class of 2020)
Player Rankings by Class