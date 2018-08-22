Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 09:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Pennsylvania's Top Attackers in 2019

Lucas Feddersen • PaPreps.com
@PAPrepsRivals
Publisher

Who are the top lacrosse players within the Class of 2019? PaPreps resolves that question now!

SUBSCRIBERS: Click to the see the full article here now!

----------------------------------------------------

Urgcnlewivobayhzitfk

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Class of 2019 Boys

Top Attackers - 8/22

Top Defenders - 8/23

Top Goalies - 8/24

Top Midfielders - 8/25

2019 Top Player Database - 8/21

Top Class of 2019 Girls

Top Attackers

Top Defenders

Top Goalies

Top Midfielders

2019 Top Player Database

Top Class of 2021 Girls

Top Attackers

Top Defenders

Top Goalies

Top Midfielders

2021 Top Player Database

Top Class of 2020 Girls

Top Attackers

Top Defenders

Top Goalies

Top Midfielders

2020 Top Player Database

Top Class of 2021 Boys

Top Attackers

Top Defenders

Top Goalies

Top Midfielders

2021 Top Player Database

Top Class of 2020 Boys

Top Attackers

Top Defenders

Top Goalies

Top Midfielders

2021 Top Player Database

Player Rankings by Class

Top 50 in 2018

Top 50 in 2019

Top 30 in 2020

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}