PaPreps - Pennsylvania's Top 60 Basketball Players in 2023 (16-20)

Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2023? PA Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 21-25 - 9/14

Rankings 16-20 - 9/15

Rankings 11-15 - 9/16

Rankings 6-10 - 9/17

Rankings 1-5 - 9/19

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

---------------