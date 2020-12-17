PaPreps - Pennsylvania's Top 300 Football Players in 2022 (286-290)

Pennsylvania's Top 300 Football Players in 2022 (286-290)
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? PA Preps answers that question now!
Release Dates:
Rankings 296-300 - 12/15
Rankings 291-295 - 12/16
Rankings 286-290 - 12/17
Rankings 281-285 - 12/18
Rankings 276-280 - 12/19
Rankings 271-275 - 12/20
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Player Rankings by Class
2020 Honors
Player of the Year - 12/14
Senior of the Year - 12/15
Junior of the Year - 12/16
Sophomore of the Year - 12/17
Freshman of the Year - 12/18
Quarterback of the Year - 12/19
Running Back of the Year - 12/20
Top Players by Position (2023)
Defensive Ends - 12/14
Defensive Tackles - 12/15
Linebackers - 12/16
Defensive Backs - 12/17
Safeties - 12/18
Kickers - 12/19
Punters - 12/20
Top Players by Position (2022)
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2022
Player Rankings by Position (2021)
Top Players by Position (2021)
Top Players by Position (2024)
2023 Football Stock Risers
2022 Football Stock Risers
Preseason Top 10 Football Teams for 2021
2021 Football Stock Risers
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2021
2020 Football Season Coverage
Most Recruited Players in 2021
Most Recruited Players in 2022
Most Recruited Players in 2023
2020 Preseason Honors
2020 Conference Previews
Philadelphia Public Independence
Preseason All State Teams